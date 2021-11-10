50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for suspect in DeRidder theft
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a theft at a DeRidder business, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is believed to have entered the business on Hwy 171 in DeRidder on Nov. 3, 2021.

He was seen driving a white, four-door Ram truck that was pulling a dovetail trailer with a riding mower.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the suspect to contact them in any of the following ways:

  • Calling the Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281
  • Calling the Crime Stoppers Hotline anonymously at 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372
  • Submitting a tip through their website HERE
  • Or sending an anonymous text to TIP BPSO followed by the information at 888777

