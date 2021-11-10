Appeals court reinstates non-unanimous manslaughter verdict

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An appeals court has reinstated the 2012 non-unanimous manslaughter conviction of David Nelson.

Nelson, 38, was convicted of manslaughter by a 10-2 jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2009 death of 19-year-old Chad Heath. Prosecutors said Nelson sucker-punched Heath outside of a Sulphur strip club - Heath fell straight back and hit his head, fracturing his skull.

Nelson appealed the conviction following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Ramos v. Louisiana (April 2020), which declared non-unanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional.

State District Court Judge Kendrick Guidry granted the appeal, vacating Nelson’s sentence in June.

But the Third Circuit Court of Appeal has reinstated the manslaughter verdict, writing in its 16-page ruling that the April 2020 Supreme Court ruling has no retroactive effect on Nelson’s 2012 conviction.

Among other past rulings it reviewed, The Third Circuit listed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling (Edwards v. Vannoy, Nov. 2020), which stated that Ramos does not apply retroactively to cases that are not on direct appeal.

