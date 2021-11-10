50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Appeals court reinstates non-unanimous manslaughter verdict

An appeals court has reinstated the 2012 non-unanimous manslaughter conviction of David Nelson.
An appeals court has reinstated the 2012 non-unanimous manslaughter conviction of David Nelson.(CPSO)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An appeals court has reinstated the 2012 non-unanimous manslaughter conviction of David Nelson.

Nelson, 38, was convicted of manslaughter by a 10-2 jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2009 death of 19-year-old Chad Heath. Prosecutors said Nelson sucker-punched Heath outside of a Sulphur strip club - Heath fell straight back and hit his head, fracturing his skull.

Nelson appealed the conviction following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Ramos v. Louisiana (April 2020), which declared non-unanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional.

State District Court Judge Kendrick Guidry granted the appeal, vacating Nelson’s sentence in June.

But the Third Circuit Court of Appeal has reinstated the manslaughter verdict, writing in its 16-page ruling that the April 2020 Supreme Court ruling has no retroactive effect on Nelson’s 2012 conviction.

Among other past rulings it reviewed, The Third Circuit listed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling (Edwards v. Vannoy, Nov. 2020), which stated that Ramos does not apply retroactively to cases that are not on direct appeal.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

2021 Veterans Day photos
According to the sheriff’s office, an attack broke out involving eight inmates against one...
Eight men accused of attacking inmate in Vernon Parish Jail
Judge Tony Fazzio set Mitchener’s bond at $25,000 and Landry’s bond at $16,000, according to...
Vinton man and woman accused of utility wire theft
Noland passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, He was 70 years old.
‘Robert’ Noland dead at 70