1911 Historic City Hall on cover of national magazine

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lake Charles has many beautiful, historic buildings and one is on the cover of a national magazine this month.

It’s the 1911 Historic City Hall and it’s on the cover of Court Review, a magazine published every other month for judges who belong to the American Judges Association.

Retired Ward 3 City Court Judge John Hood gets Court Review magazine, which features a courthouse on its cover with each new edition. He thought, ‘Why not our former City Court?’

“Through the years they put a courthouse on the front and some of those courthouses are ugly. They’re just grey, stone, look like prisons almost. And our courthouse, the old 1911 building, is just magnificent. And I wanted it on the cover,” said Hood.

The photo used for the cover is by Lindsey Janies. The building, which is now the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center, was the first building in which Hood served.

“This building was built in 1911 after the Great Fire of 1910 which destroyed most of downtown Lake Charles. And it’s on the National Register of Historical places. It was City Hall and City Council at the beginning and in the 1950′s it became City Court,” said Hood.

At one point, the building had termites and leaked and was in danger of demolition. Hood is pleased it was restored.

“The flooring, the marble, the woodwork, the walls. There’s a lot of oak woodwork in there and it’s exactly as it was in 1911,” he said.

Hood thinks when they restored it they picked the best option.

The center is a public art and history gallery and showcases numerous traveling exhibitions from around the world.

There’s also a farmers market every Saturday morning.

