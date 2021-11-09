Ville Platte man accused of attempted second-degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Ville Platte man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder after allegedly strangling a victim and making statements in reference to killing them, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu deputies were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles in reference to a disturbance at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, Teddy T. Arvie, 41, of Ville Platte, fled out the back door of the residence when they arrived, according to Vincent.

During the investigation, deputies learned Arvie, a friend of the victim, arrived at her home and was knocking on her door, according to Vincent.

Vincent said when the victim opened the door, Arvie pushed his way inside the residence.

Once inside, Arvie began yelling at the victim and threatened to hurt her, at which time she was able to text a family member and advise them to call law enforcement, Vincent said.

Deputies also learned Arvie hit the victim several times with his fists, pinned her down, and strangled her while stating he was going to kill her, according to Vincent.

Vincent said the victim stated she attempted to get away but was unable.

Deputies later located Arvie, and when he spoke with detectives, he confirmed he strangled the victim and made statements in reference to killing her, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Arvie was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and accused of attempted second-degree murder; and home invasion.

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $275,000, according to Vincent.

