50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Ville Platte man accused of attempted second-degree murder

Vincent said Arvie was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and accused...
Vincent said Arvie was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and accused of attempted second-degree murder; and home invasion.(CPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Ville Platte man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder after allegedly strangling a victim and making statements in reference to killing them, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu deputies were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles in reference to a disturbance at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, Teddy T. Arvie, 41, of Ville Platte, fled out the back door of the residence when they arrived, according to Vincent. 

During the investigation, deputies learned Arvie, a friend of the victim, arrived at her home and was knocking on her door, according to Vincent.

Vincent said when the victim opened the door, Arvie pushed his way inside the residence. 

Once inside, Arvie began yelling at the victim and threatened to hurt her, at which time she was able to text a family member and advise them to call law enforcement, Vincent said. 

Deputies also learned Arvie hit the victim several times with his fists, pinned her down, and strangled her while stating he was going to kill her, according to Vincent. 

Vincent said the victim stated she attempted to get away but was unable.

Deputies later located Arvie, and when he spoke with detectives, he confirmed he strangled the victim and made statements in reference to killing her, according to Vincent. 

Vincent said Arvie was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and accused of attempted second-degree murder; and home invasion. 

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $275,000, according to Vincent.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Free meals and Veterans Day events in SWLA
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer for the next few days, until the next cold front arrives Thursday
COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 9, 2021
Calcasieu Parish School Board and sheriff’s office investigating possible threat toward Oak Park Middle