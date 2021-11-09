SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 8, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2021.

Kelin Michael Love, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.

William Wiley Tackett III, 30, Vinton: Failure to stop or yield; possession of open alcoholic beverages in a vehicle; hit and run; third offense DWI.

Sarah Beth Needer, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Dana Monique Dodson, 33, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of stolen things worth $1,000 or less.

Emanuel Torres, 28, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Maleia Diane Blanchette, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tyrone Lamon Simon, 31, Lake Charles: Strangulation; parole detainer.

David Anthony Brown Sr., 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired license plate.

Oran Luke Vail, 30, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.

Alfred James Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Rafael Sandro-Lemus Duarte Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated flight from an officer; first offense DWI; driver must be licensed; possession of open alcoholic beverages in a vehicle.

John David Mitchener, 48, Vinton: Theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000.

Candice Lauren Nicole Landry, 36, Vinton: Theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; property damage under $5,00; possession of theves tools; possession of a prescription of a legend drug.

Achli Nikkole Farris, 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; contempt of court.

Shawn Chance Powell, 43, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; contempt of court (2 charges); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; out of state detainer; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.

Teddy Terrill Arvie, 41, Mamou: Attempted second-degree murder (2 charges); home invasion (2 charges).

Brandon Demon Tyler, 32, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Dionysha Michelle Fenner, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson (3 charges).

Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 28, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Anna Leigh Mayberry, 26, Bastrop: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

