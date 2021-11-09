50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur city officials remind residents of debris program, temporary city ordinances

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Many are still on the road to recovery after Hurricane Laura, including the City of Sulphur.

“We’ve made great progress,” Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said. “I know there is more to do. We’re trying to eliminate a lot of blighted properties that are there, and we’ll doing that for quite some time.”

But, there is still more progress to be made.

The deadline for property owners to take advantage of the private property debris removal program is November 19.

“We are asking people who want to participate, to be able to come in and sign up under that program. You can have structures removed from your property, tree debris removed from your property, and [it’s] at no cost to the resident,” Danahay said.

When applying, residents will need to provide a valid driver’s license or I.D., proof of loss or statement of loss if insured, and a deed or tax statement to document ownership.

“They’d have to meet certain criteria - ownership being one of them,” Danahay said. “It has to meet those criteria that FEMA sets down.”

For a third six-month term, the city council voted to extend a temporary ordinance that will allow displaced residents to live in recreational vehicles.

“People are struggling with insurance. They’re are also struggling with contractors to work on their properties,” Danahay said. “And until they are able to do so, we will allow them to live in the RVs.”

For any questions regarding the application for PPDR, call 337-258-5168.

Personal Property Debris Removal Intake Center Hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

