Students celebrate National STEM Day.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Compressed air rockets, Legos, and paper airplanes.

Those are just a few of the activities students at E.K. Key Elementary and other schools are doing to celebrate National STEM Day.

“Our goal here today is really to expose them to different science content, different engineering activities, really at the k through five-level,” said STEM master teacher for the Citgo Innovation Academy at E.K. Key Elementary Kristi Benoit.

Taking a look around the room, one thing is evident, some students wearing the same shirts reading, “Stem is my superpower. What’s yours?”

“These shirts are provided by our partners in Citgo, they send us our superpower with STEM,” she said. “You can do anything with problem-solving. That’s really what we teach our students is to work through a problem.”

As communications specialist for Citgo, Jessica Saxby explains, E.K. Key Elementary is just one school that is a part of its Citgo Innovation Academy.

“Citgo is obviously so proud to partner with E.K. Key Elementary and later on today we’re going to be at Sulphur High School,” Saxby said. “So we’ve got a lot of different grades, a lot of different activities that we’re doing today.

For fifth-grader, Brady Stanley, he tells 7 News what his favorite part of the day has been.

“My favorite part was probably when we got to control robots because you got to move it wherever you wanted,” he said. “Like you were in full control of it.”

For student Raeleigh Green, she leaves us with this final message.

“You should try your best in school and keep pushing for whatever your dream is.”

Benoit says all students at the school got to participate in the STEM activities.

Other students who participated were from LeBlanc Middle and Sulphur High School.

