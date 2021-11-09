50/50 Thursdays
Saints open as 2.5-point underdogs to the Titans

Tennessee is riding a 5-game winning streak. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will hit the road on Sunday as an underdog against the Titans. The Black and Gold opened as a 2.5-point underdog.

Twenty-four hours later that number bumped up to three points.

Tennessee is riding a 5-game winning streak. The Titans are 7-2 overall, and 7-2 against the spread. The guys from Nashville are also 3-1 overall at home, and also 3-1 against the spread.

The Saints are 5-3 overall this season. Against the number, New Orleans is 4-4. On the road, the Saints are 2-2 against the spread.

