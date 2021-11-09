LSU-Alabama is ESPN’S most viewed game since 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The most-watched game was LSU vs. Alabama according to ESPN.

The big SEC matchup averaged 5 million viewers, the most-viewed college football game on cable so far this season.

During the 2019 season, ESPN’s most-viewed game was back in October when the Tigers took on the Gators at Tiger Stadium.

Next up for LSU is Arkansas at Tiger Stadium on the SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.