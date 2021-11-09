Lake area flood victims hope infrastructure bill funds flood readiness

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s almost six months since historic flooding in Lake Charles devastated some neighborhoods, driving people from their homes.

A local woman hopes the infrastructure bill approved by Congress will mean help for this area.

The Pew charitable trusts applaud what it calls historic investment in flood ready infrastructure that passed the House. It could provide billions of dollars to prepare for flooding and prevent it.

“It says $8.7 billion in funding, billion that’s billions in funding to support state and local jurisdictions that incorporate resilience,” said Helen Curol, as she read from the article.

Curol of Lake Charles hopes it will mean meaningful improvements here.

“I sent it out to you and everybody else in the world. I’m just trying to get answers when it’s going to happen or if we’re even going to be able to use that money,” she said.

Curol loves Cherryhill Street, where she first moved decades ago. But she says she got 14 inches of water in her house. At 77 years of age, it’s not easy.

“I had to wade out here into the street and my dog, who doesn’t even swim in my swimming pool was terrified. So, Mr. Matt helped me get in an air boat and he picked up my dog and helped us get in the airboat,” she said.

Curol wants to stay in her neighborhood, though many have left. Besides flood prevention, Curol is hoping street and sidewalk repairs and sign replacement are coming too.

We contacted city and parish officials and are waiting to hear what they think the infrastructure bill might mean for local flooding problems.

