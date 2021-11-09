50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

A friend to everyone, Shorty Breaux dies at 85

By Jillian Corder
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Known for his heart of gold, Shorty Breaux was often seen on the streets of Sulphur collecting pull tabs that he would then turn in for cash to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Warren “Shorty” Breaux died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at age 85.

Breaux was a regular on Sulphur’s city streets, where he rode his bicycle collecting aluminum cans and tabs to be donated to charity.

He was featured on KPLC more than once.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover his funeral expenses.

The City of Sulphur and others posted tributes to him Tuesday.

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of a beloved community member, Mr. Shorty Breaux. Shorty was a...

Posted by City of Sulphur on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

Judge John Hood succeeded in getting the historic building on the cover of Court Review. It's...
1911 Historic City Hall on cover of national magazine
Remembering Shorty Breaux.
VIDEO: A friend to everyone, Shorty Breaux dies at 85
Entergy Louisiana said it currently has approximately 240 megawatts of renewable resources,...
Entergy Louisiana set to purchase 475 megawatts of solar power
Pokes get rivalry win over Demons, 35-17
McNeese staying put in Southland Conference