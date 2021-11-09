A friend to everyone, Shorty Breaux dies at 85

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Known for his heart of gold, Shorty Breaux was often seen on the streets of Sulphur collecting pull tabs that he would then turn in for cash to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Warren “Shorty” Breaux died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at age 85.

Breaux was a regular on Sulphur’s city streets, where he rode his bicycle collecting aluminum cans and tabs to be donated to charity.

He was featured on KPLC more than once.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover his funeral expenses.

The City of Sulphur and others posted tributes to him Tuesday.

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of a beloved community member, Mr. Shorty Breaux. Shorty was a... Posted by City of Sulphur on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

