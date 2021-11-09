First Alert Forecast: Warmer for the next few days, until the next cold front arrives Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected we saw more clouds across the area Tuesday, but these brought no rain. We will remain partly cloudy through the evening with temperatures slowly falling into the 50s by Wednesday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Wednesday we will see some clouds passing overhead at times, and afternoon highs will top out in the mid 70s. Rain is not very likely, but I will include a 20% chance in case a few showers can develop. Southerly winds may push the humidity levels up by Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A strong cold front will move through SWLA Thursday and this will bring a good scattering of showers, but limited thunderstorm potential. Rain will likely begin before sunset Wednesday and continue off and on into the day Thursday. At this point severe weather looks unlikely, but we will continue to monitor the situation and will keep you updated.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Once the front moves through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for morning lows for sure by Saturday and remain there through Monday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s. This should be similar to the temperatures we had this past weekend. And that means it will be perfect for anything outdoors!

And it is not impossible that we could see some upper 30s in northern areas if the winds go calm Saturday and especially Sunday morning! Might be just a little too warm for frost, but we will be awfully close to that criteria in a few spots. Stay tuned if you have outdoor plants that could be damaged and you live north of US HWY 190.

A weak reinforcing cold front will move through Monday and that will keep the weather nice through at least Wednesday. The air does not look as cold behind this front, so I am not reducing the temperatures.

The long range computer models do show another significant front late next week, but that is still over a week away and subject to change.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.