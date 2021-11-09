FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds returning today; front arrives Thursday with rain and storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning fog is a problem across a large portion of the area this morning and will cause some grief for those of you on the roads for the early morning commute. Visibilities at ¼ mile or less are noted from the coastal areas up to parts of Vernon Parish, so make sure to allow some extra time for the commute and slow down on the roads. Also make sure to use your low beam headlights. Temperatures are starting off on the chilly side with a nice warmup ahead as the sun rises with clouds on the increase through the day. Highs top out in the 70s.

Clouds on the return today will signal a return of moisture returning to the area and those clouds will linger through tonight, helping to keep lows up quite a bit more than we’ve seen the previous nights. Expect lower to middle 50s as you get started Wednesday morning with some areas of fog also possible once again. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain on the low side, although a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out tomorrow, especially later in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Wednesday reach in the middle 70s.

Our next weather maker arrives Thursday in the form of a cold front, bringing a line of rain and storms through the area during the morning hours, tapering off by afternoon. Severe weather doesn’t look to be a threat with this front, and rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch are to be expected. We’ll have the best chance of rain during the morning hours with showers tapering off by afternoon. Highs warm up into the upper 70s during the day, but a cooler start by Friday with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

The coolest morning in the extended forecast arrives Saturday with lows in the lower to middle 40s as we begin our Election Day. A crisp sunny day warms highs into the 60s by afternoon. Milder air begins to return late into the weekend with afternoon highs closer to 70. Little to no rain is in the forecast through late next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

