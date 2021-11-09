Early voting turnout for SWLA

50/50 Thursdays
Early voting turnout for Southwest Louisiana.(WILX)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting numbers are in for the Nov. 13 election.

Absentee ballot information can be found HERE.

Information about what will be on the ballot can be found HERE.

Interviews with State Senate District 47 candidates can be found HERE.

Region 5

Votes: 9,852

Democratic Party: 4,316

Republican Party: 4,247

Other: 1,289

Calcasieu Parish

Votest: 7,423

Democratic Party: 3,309

Republican Party: 3,122

Other: 992

Allen Parish

Votes: 386

Democratic Party: 194

Republican Party: 159

Other: 33

Beauregard Parish

Votes: 878

Democratic Party: 312

Republican Party: 455

Other: 111

Cameron Parish

Votes: 193

Democratic Party: 74

Republican Party: 101

Other: 18

Jefferson Davis Parish

Votes: 972

Democratic Party: 427

Republican Party: 410

Other: 135

Vernon Parish (Part of Region 6)

Votes: 693

Democratic Party: 198

Republican Party: 378

Other: 117

All data for early voting data by parish can be found HERE.

