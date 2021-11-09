Early voting turnout for SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting numbers are in for the Nov. 13 election.
Absentee ballot information can be found HERE.
Information about what will be on the ballot can be found HERE.
Interviews with State Senate District 47 candidates can be found HERE.
Region 5
Votes: 9,852
Democratic Party: 4,316
Republican Party: 4,247
Other: 1,289
Calcasieu Parish
Votest: 7,423
Democratic Party: 3,309
Republican Party: 3,122
Other: 992
Allen Parish
Votes: 386
Democratic Party: 194
Republican Party: 159
Other: 33
Beauregard Parish
Votes: 878
Democratic Party: 312
Republican Party: 455
Other: 111
Cameron Parish
Votes: 193
Democratic Party: 74
Republican Party: 101
Other: 18
Jefferson Davis Parish
Votes: 972
Democratic Party: 427
Republican Party: 410
Other: 135
Vernon Parish (Part of Region 6)
Votes: 693
Democratic Party: 198
Republican Party: 378
Other: 117
All data for early voting data by parish can be found HERE.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.