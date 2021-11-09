Early voting turnout for SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting numbers are in for the Nov. 13 election.

Region 5

Votes: 9,852

Democratic Party: 4,316

Republican Party: 4,247

Other: 1,289

Calcasieu Parish

Votest: 7,423

Democratic Party: 3,309

Republican Party: 3,122

Other: 992

Allen Parish

Votes: 386

Democratic Party: 194

Republican Party: 159

Other: 33

Beauregard Parish

Votes: 878

Democratic Party: 312

Republican Party: 455

Other: 111

Cameron Parish

Votes: 193

Democratic Party: 74

Republican Party: 101

Other: 18

Jefferson Davis Parish

Votes: 972

Democratic Party: 427

Republican Party: 410

Other: 135

Vernon Parish (Part of Region 6)

Votes: 693

Democratic Party: 198

Republican Party: 378

Other: 117

