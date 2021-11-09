Deadly crash claims Welsh woman’s life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Another life lost over the weekend.

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night.

The number of pedestrian fatalities has doubled in Southwest Louisiana over the past year alone.

Thirty-six-year-old Katie Rae Mott of Welsh died after being struck by a pickup truck alongside the I-10 frontage road in Jennings.

“She had a mental illness and was schizophrenic so her understanding over the last couple of years was difficult. She was returning from the hospital when the accident occurred,” said Katie’s sister, Jamie Mott.

Katie’s sister, Jamie Mott wants the driver of the truck to know that the Mott’s do not hold any resentment against him as it was truly an accident.

“I imagine he will carry this for the remainder of his life. I can’t fix that for him, I wish I could for him. But, I want him to know we are not mad at him. We know it was not done with malicious intent. It was simply an accident,” Jamie said.

State Trooper Derek Senegal wants to take this time to remind pedestrians of the dangers of walking on the roadways at night.

“We just need to make sure that those pedestrians aren’t walking on the roadway and against the flow of traffic so they can at least see those vehicles as they’re coming down the roadway. When it’s dark make sure you have some kind of reflective clothing on,” State Trooper Derek Senegal said.

Unfortunately, accidents do happen.

“She was not wearing the appropriate clothing to be seen. The young men that hit her probably didn’t see her until it was too late,” Jamie said.

The Mott’s will be holding a memorial benefit this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Welsh Fire Hut.

All the proceeds raised will help with funeral costs.

For more information call 337-368-5879.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.