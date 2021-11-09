Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 9, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 83% of cases from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 8.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 474new cases.

· 27 new deaths.

· 229 patients hospitalized (12 more than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 38 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 20 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

