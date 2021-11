Coushatta Casino Resort hosts Notah Begay Jr. Golf Tournament

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The Notah Begay III Youth Golf Tournament kicks off at Coushatta Casino Resort’s Koasati Pines Golf Club near Kinder beginning Nov. 13, 2021.

The deadline to register for the tournament is tonight Nov. 9.

The tournament features four divisions:

Boys (13 & under)

Boys (14 - 18)

Girls (13 & under)

Girls (14 - 18)

The tournament will run from Nov. 13 through Nov. 15.

