Calcasieu Parish School Board and sheriff’s office investigating possible threat toward Oak Park Middle

(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board said they, along with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, are investigating potentially threatening behavior towards Oak Park Middle School, according to a Facebook post from the school board Tuesday.

Via the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Facebook page:

We are aware of a situation involving potentially threatening behavior towards the school. The verbal threat is being taken very seriously and is being fully investigated by both us and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The safety of faculty, staff and students will always be our number one priority. We want to assure parents and guardians that our campuses are safe places for students, and that will always be our primary focus.

