50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Trash bin from South Carolina washed ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore in Ireland.

According to WMBF, Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal says the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Sheriff: One dead in shooting on Post Oak Road in Sulphur
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, responded to a tweet from Big Bird about getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
Ted Cruz vs. Big Bird: GOP senator responds to ‘Sesame Street’ character’s vaccine message
Guide to constitutional amendments for Nov. 13 election
PAR releases guide to constitutional amendments for Nov. 13 election
Characters from "Sesame Street" talked to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill about the...
'ABCs of COVID vaccines': Rosita from 'Sesame Street' gets vaccinated
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate