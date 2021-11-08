50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2021.

Brent Cole Duncan, 21, Youngsville: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; aggravated flight from an officer.

Tori Paige Edison, 26, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catera Quintell Patrick, 22, Iowa: Contempt of court.

Shannon Joseph Wright, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Kelin Michael Love, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.

William Wiley Tackett III, 30, Vinton: Failure to stop or yield; possession of open alcoholic containers in a vehicle; hit and run; third-offense DWI.

