PAR releases guide to constitutional amendments for Nov. 13 election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) has released its guide to the four constitutional amendments on the ballot for the Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, election.

The PAR is a private, nonprofit research organization that also serves as a government watchdog. PAR does not lobby or have a PAC and its recommendations are not determined by its members or its board, but by the findings of its research studies.

We have a list of everything on the ballot for the Nov. 13, 2021 election HERE as well as some changes to polling locations HERE.

