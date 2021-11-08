50/50 Thursdays
PAR releases guide to constitutional amendments for Nov. 13 election

Guide to constitutional amendments for Nov. 13 election
Guide to constitutional amendments for Nov. 13 election(PAR)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) has released its guide to the four constitutional amendments on the ballot for the Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, election.

The PAR is a private, nonprofit research organization that also serves as a government watchdog. PAR does not lobby or have a PAC and its recommendations are not determined by its members or its board, but by the findings of its research studies.

We have a list of everything on the ballot for the Nov. 13, 2021 election HERE as well as some changes to polling locations HERE.

