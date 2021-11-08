Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

The annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration is set for Saturday, December 4. This year’s event will include a Hot Chocolate Fun Run, Santa’s Workshop on the lakefront, a Tree Lighting Ceremony, and Fireworks over the Lake.

The magic begins with the Hot Chocolate Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Join Santa Claus at the Arcade amphitheater at 7 a.m. for registration and choose the 1-Mile fun run or 5K run. Proceeds benefit the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana. Online registration is also available at www.literacyswla.org/events.

Santa’s Workshop opens at 3 p.m. at the Arcade amphitheater on the lakefront with children’s activities, family fun, food trucks and live entertainment. The St. Louis Show Choir performs at 4 p.m., followed by the Lake Charles Community Band at 5 p.m. and snippets of the Nutcracker performed by the Lake Area Ballet Theatre at 6 p.m. A Christmas stocking full of goodies will be given to each child 3-12 years old.

At 7:30 p.m. gather on the front lawn of the Civic Center for a lighting ceremony led by Mayor Nic Hunter. Local girl scouts groups and the Messiah Chorus will entertain the crowd with everyone’s favorite Christmas songs.

At 8:30 p.m. tune into KBYS 88.3 FM McNeese Radio for simulcast music as the fireworks extravaganza Lights Up the Lake. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs or blankets; however, please leave ice chests and pets at home.

All afternoon and evening events are free to the pubic. For more information, please contact the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-9159, www.cityoflakecharles.com.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.