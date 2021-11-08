LHSAA releases proposed district plan for 2022-24 seasons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its initial proposal for redistricting for the upcoming 2022-24 seasons on Monday. Schools have five days to submit their alternative plans and suggestions in regards to the plan. November 15 will be the second classification meeting.

Below are the proposed districts that affect Southwest Louisiana, starting with 5A.

Please note: This is just the first draft of the proposed plan. It’s not final.

CLASS 5A – DISTRICT 3

Acadiana

Barbe

Carencro*

Comeaux

Lafayette

New Iberia

Sam Houston

Southside

Sulphur

NOTES: Carencro moved up from Class 4A.

CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 3

DeRidder

Eunice

LaGrange

Leesville

North Vermilion

Rayne

Washington-Marion +

NOTES: District three is a combination of Districts three and four from the last cycle. Washington-Marion elected to play up to 4A this cycle.

CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 3

Iowa

Jennings

Kinder*

Lake Charles College Prep

South Beauregard

St. Louis

Westlake

NOTES: Kinder moved up from Class 2A.

CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 4

Church Point

Iota

Mamou

Northwest

Pine Prairie

Port Barre*

Ville Platte

NOTES: Port Barre moved up from Class 2A.

CLASS 2A – DISTRICT 4

Avoyelles

Glenmora*

Menard

Oakdale

Pickering

Rosepine

NOTES: District four is a combination of Districts three and five from the last cycle. Glenmora moved up from Class B as a non-football school.

CLASS 2A – DISTRICT 5

DeQuincy

Grand Lake*

Lake Arthur

Notre Dame

Vinton

Welsh

NOTES: District five is a combination of Districts five and six from the last cycle. Grand Lake moved up from Class 1A.

CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 4

Basile

East Beauregard

Elton

Gueydan

Hamilton Christian

Merryville

Oberlin

NOTES: No change to the district structure since the last cycle.

CLASS B – DISTRICT 4

Elizabeth

Hicks*

Oak Hill

Pitkin

CLASS B – DISTRICT 6

Acad. of Sacred Heart - G.C.

Bell City

Episcopal of Acadiana

Hathaway

JS Clark

Lacassine

Midland+

CLASS C – DISTRICT 3

Ebarb

Evans

Hornbeck

Pleasant Hill

Simpson

CLASS C – DISTRICT 4

Hackberry

Johnson Bayou

Singer*

South Cameron

Starks

CLASS C – DISTRICT 5

Fairview*

Northside Christian

Plainview

Reeves

St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville

The LHSAA also released plans for the sports of Cross Country, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Soccer, Tennis and Volleyball. The full proposal can be found here.

