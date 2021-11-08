LHSAA releases proposed district plan for 2022-24 seasons
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its initial proposal for redistricting for the upcoming 2022-24 seasons on Monday. Schools have five days to submit their alternative plans and suggestions in regards to the plan. November 15 will be the second classification meeting.
Below are the proposed districts that affect Southwest Louisiana, starting with 5A.
Please note: This is just the first draft of the proposed plan. It’s not final.
CLASS 5A – DISTRICT 3
Acadiana
Barbe
Carencro*
Comeaux
Lafayette
New Iberia
Sam Houston
Southside
Sulphur
NOTES: Carencro moved up from Class 4A.
CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 3
DeRidder
Eunice
LaGrange
Leesville
North Vermilion
Rayne
Washington-Marion +
NOTES: District three is a combination of Districts three and four from the last cycle. Washington-Marion elected to play up to 4A this cycle.
CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 3
Iowa
Jennings
Kinder*
Lake Charles College Prep
South Beauregard
St. Louis
Westlake
NOTES: Kinder moved up from Class 2A.
CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 4
Church Point
Iota
Mamou
Northwest
Pine Prairie
Port Barre*
Ville Platte
NOTES: Port Barre moved up from Class 2A.
CLASS 2A – DISTRICT 4
Avoyelles
Glenmora*
Menard
Oakdale
Pickering
Rosepine
NOTES: District four is a combination of Districts three and five from the last cycle. Glenmora moved up from Class B as a non-football school.
CLASS 2A – DISTRICT 5
DeQuincy
Grand Lake*
Lake Arthur
Notre Dame
Vinton
Welsh
NOTES: District five is a combination of Districts five and six from the last cycle. Grand Lake moved up from Class 1A.
CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 4
Basile
East Beauregard
Elton
Gueydan
Hamilton Christian
Merryville
Oberlin
NOTES: No change to the district structure since the last cycle.
CLASS B – DISTRICT 4
Elizabeth
Hicks*
Oak Hill
Pitkin
CLASS B – DISTRICT 6
Acad. of Sacred Heart - G.C.
Bell City
Episcopal of Acadiana
Hathaway
JS Clark
Lacassine
Midland+
CLASS C – DISTRICT 3
Ebarb
Evans
Hornbeck
Pleasant Hill
Simpson
CLASS C – DISTRICT 4
Hackberry
Johnson Bayou
Singer*
South Cameron
Starks
CLASS C – DISTRICT 5
Fairview*
Northside Christian
Plainview
Reeves
St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville
The LHSAA also released plans for the sports of Cross Country, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Soccer, Tennis and Volleyball. The full proposal can be found here.
