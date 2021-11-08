Advertisement

LHSAA releases proposed district plan for 2022-24 seasons

LHSAA LOGO KPLC
LHSAA LOGO KPLC
By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its initial proposal for redistricting for the upcoming 2022-24 seasons on Monday. Schools have five days to submit their alternative plans and suggestions in regards to the plan. November 15 will be the second classification meeting.

Below are the proposed districts that affect Southwest Louisiana, starting with 5A.

Please note: This is just the first draft of the proposed plan. It’s not final.

CLASS 5A – DISTRICT 3

Acadiana

Barbe

Carencro*

Comeaux

Lafayette

New Iberia

Sam Houston

Southside

Sulphur

NOTES: Carencro moved up from Class 4A.

CLASS 4A – DISTRICT 3

DeRidder

Eunice

LaGrange

Leesville

North Vermilion

Rayne

Washington-Marion +

NOTES: District three is a combination of Districts three and four from the last cycle. Washington-Marion elected to play up to 4A this cycle.

CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 3

Iowa

Jennings

Kinder*

Lake Charles College Prep

South Beauregard

St. Louis

Westlake

NOTES: Kinder moved up from Class 2A.

CLASS 3A – DISTRICT 4

Church Point

Iota

Mamou

Northwest

Pine Prairie

Port Barre*

Ville Platte

NOTES: Port Barre moved up from Class 2A.

CLASS 2A – DISTRICT 4

Avoyelles

Glenmora*

Menard

Oakdale

Pickering

Rosepine

NOTES: District four is a combination of Districts three and five from the last cycle. Glenmora moved up from Class B as a non-football school.

CLASS 2A – DISTRICT 5

DeQuincy

Grand Lake*

Lake Arthur

Notre Dame

Vinton

Welsh

NOTES: District five is a combination of Districts five and six from the last cycle. Grand Lake moved up from Class 1A.

CLASS 1A – DISTRICT 4

Basile

East Beauregard

Elton

Gueydan

Hamilton Christian

Merryville

Oberlin

NOTES: No change to the district structure since the last cycle.

CLASS B – DISTRICT 4

Elizabeth

Hicks*

Oak Hill

Pitkin

CLASS B – DISTRICT 6

Acad. of Sacred Heart - G.C.

Bell City

Episcopal of Acadiana

Hathaway

JS Clark

Lacassine

Midland+

CLASS C – DISTRICT 3

Ebarb

Evans

Hornbeck

Pleasant Hill

Simpson

CLASS C – DISTRICT 4

Hackberry

Johnson Bayou

Singer*

South Cameron

Starks

CLASS C – DISTRICT 5

Fairview*

Northside Christian

Plainview

Reeves

St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville

The LHSAA also released plans for the sports of Cross Country, Boys and Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Soccer, Tennis and Volleyball. The full proposal can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

LHSAA football playoff brackets

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
SWLA high school football playoff pairings.

High School

LHSAA names 12 Southwest Louisiana players to All-Academic Volleyball Team

Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST
|
By Zach Nunez
The LHSAA named 104 athletes from around the state to the 2021 All-Academic Composite Girls Volleyball Teams12 athletes hailing from Southwest Louisiana made the team in Barbe’s Sarah David, Hamilton Christian’s Sophie Gibbs, Iota’s Ella Jabusch, Iowa’s Ella Arabie and Bently Richard, Jennings’ Jillian Fontenot, St. Louis Catholic’s Dhara Brassieur, Vinton’s Brycelyn Bujard, Ava Burke and Karmen LeMaire and Welsh’s Caroline Cormier and Clara Ledoux.

High School

LHSAA names 18 Southwest Louisiana runners to All-Academic cross country teams

Updated: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By Zach Nunez
The LHSAA named 125 runners from around the state to the 2021 All-Academic Composite Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams.18 runners hailing from Southwest Louisiana made the team in Barbe’s Carlson Black, Brady Burguiers, Phillip Forsyth and Nikolai Karpovs, DeRidder’s Hank Castilaw and Nelson Tamez, Hathaway’s Brea Baca-White and Skyler Thomas, Iowa’s Grace Smith and Jazmin Winford, Lacassine’s Elayna Gardiner, Lake Arthur’s Kali Hornsby, Leesvville’s Kalel Lopez, Rospine’s Sophia Jeffers, Alicia Kitchens and Lexa Thompson, Sam Houston’s Lucy Bellon and South Beauregard’s Ashley Graham.

Touchdown Live Overtime Week 10

Updated: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:29 AM CDT
Scores and highlights from Week 10 of the high school football season.

Latest News

Football

TDL WEEK 10: Rosepine 27, DeQuincy 9

Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT
TDL WEEK 10: Rosepine 27, DeQuincy 9

Football

TDL WEEK 10: Barbe 30, Comeaux 19

Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT
TDL WEEK 10: Barbe 30, Comeaux 19

Football

TDL WEEK 10: Rayne 42, Washington-Marion 41

Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT
TDL WEEK 10: Rayne 42, Washington-Marion 41

Football

TDL WEEK 10: Jennings 55, Westlake 42

Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT
TDL WEEK 10: Jennings 55, Westlake 42

Football

TDL WEEK 10: Oakdale 47, Pickering 12

Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT
TDL WEEK 10: Oakdale 47, Pickering 12

Football

TDL WEEK 10: Lafayette Christian 49, Welsh 13

Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT
TDL WEEK 10: Lafayette Christian 49, Welsh 13