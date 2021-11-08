LHSAA football playoff brackets
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana high school football playoffs begin this week.
Nineteen Southwest Louisiana teams made the playoffs when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released pairings.
2021 LHSAA Select Football Playoffs - Week 1 by KPLC 7 News on Scribd
SWLA football playoff pairings
NONSELECT
Class 5A
- No. 22 Sulphur at No. 11 Ouachita Parish
Class 4A
- No. 21 Assumption at No. 12 Leesville
- No. 17 DeRidder at No. 16 Eunice
Class 3A
- No. 29 Bossier at No. 4 Iowa
- No. 17 Westlake at No. 16 Grant
- No. 19 Iota at No. 14 Brusly
- No. 22 Jennings at No. 11 Bogalusa
Class 2A
- No. 25 Kentwood at No. 8 Rosepine
- No. 19 Welsh at No. 14 South Plaquemines
- No. 21 DeQuincy at No. 12 Port Allen
- No. 22 Kinder at No. 11 St. Helena College and Career Academy
- No. 26 Oakdale at No. 7 Jonesboro-Hodge
Class 1A
- No. 3 Grand Lake - Bye
- No. 20 Merryville at No. 13 East Beauregard
- No. 19 Plain Dealing at No. 14 Oberlin
- No. 24 Magnolia School of Excellence at No. 9 Basile
SELECT
Division II
- No. 11 St. Louis Catholic at No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic
Division IV
- No. 13 Hamilton Christian at No. 4 Calvary Baptist
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.