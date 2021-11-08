LHSAA football playoff brackets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana high school football playoffs begin this week.

Nineteen Southwest Louisiana teams made the playoffs when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released pairings.

No. 22 Sulphur at No. 11 Ouachita Parish

No. 17 DeRidder at No. 16 Eunice

No. 21 Assumption at No. 12 Leesville

No. 22 Jennings at No. 11 Bogalusa

No. 19 Iota at No. 14 Brusly

No. 17 Westlake at No. 16 Grant

No. 29 Bossier at No. 4 Iowa

No. 25 Kentwood at No. 8 Rosepine

No. 19 Welsh at No. 14 South Plaquemines

No. 21 DeQuincy at No. 12 Port Allen

No. 22 Kinder at No. 11 St. Helena College and Career Academy