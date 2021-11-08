Advertisement

LHSAA football playoff brackets

TDL WEEK 10: Grand Lake 30, East Beauregard 16
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana high school football playoffs begin this week.

Nineteen Southwest Louisiana teams made the playoffs when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released pairings.

SWLA football playoff pairings

NONSELECT

Class 5A

  • No. 22 Sulphur at No. 11 Ouachita Parish

Class 4A

  • No. 21 Assumption at No. 12 Leesville
  • No. 17 DeRidder at No. 16 Eunice

Class 3A

  • No. 29 Bossier at No. 4 Iowa
  • No. 17 Westlake at No. 16 Grant
  • No. 19 Iota at No. 14 Brusly
  • No. 22 Jennings at No. 11 Bogalusa

Class 2A

  • No. 25 Kentwood at No. 8 Rosepine
  • No. 19 Welsh at No. 14 South Plaquemines
  • No. 21 DeQuincy at No. 12 Port Allen
  • No. 22 Kinder at No. 11 St. Helena College and Career Academy
  • No. 26 Oakdale at No. 7 Jonesboro-Hodge

Class 1A

  • No. 3 Grand Lake - Bye
  • No. 20 Merryville at No. 13 East Beauregard
  • No. 19 Plain Dealing at No. 14 Oberlin
  • No. 24 Magnolia School of Excellence at No. 9 Basile

SELECT

Division II

  • No. 11 St. Louis Catholic at No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic

Division IV

  • No. 13 Hamilton Christian at No. 4 Calvary Baptist

