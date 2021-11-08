FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the week; next cold front arriving Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are on track for another great day as again some patchy fog will be around early on with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s across all of Southwest Louisiana. We’ll get to enjoy another sunny day ahead warming afternoon highs into the lower 70s with light winds. Tonight will again bring a return to the cool temperatures. With the time change, our sunrise this morning is at 6:33 AM and sunset at 5:20 PM, so get ready for that as you are heading home from work this afternoon. This will mean temperatures feel cooler faster this evening with lows tonight down into the middle to upper 40s.

You’ll want to wear a coat as you are out at the bus stop this morning, but the chill breaks quickly through the day with no need for anything but the short sleeve by midday and afternoon. Rain gear won’t be needed until later in the week as we track our next rain chances moving in for Veterans Day. Clouds will begin to return by Tuesday as onshore winds bring a brif end to these chilliest morning as lows by Wednesday and Thursday mornings only fall into the 50s and 60s.

A couple of stray showers will be possible beginning Wednesday with the main threat of rain holding off until late Wednesday night and Thursday morning coinciding with the cold front. Models are in better agreement this morning that the front arrives Thursday, with the best chance of rain during the morning hours. Severe weather does not look likely, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as the front moves through. Rain amounts look to stay less than ½” as the system moves through quickly, drying us out by evening and turning cooler with lows by Friday morning back into the 40s. This will also set us up for yet another fantastic weekend with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

