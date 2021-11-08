COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 8, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 83% of cases from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

Today, LDH reports 810 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since 11/5/21. The vast majority (98.8%) of these cases are tied to community spread. pic.twitter.com/XuUbwNxchd — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) November 8, 2021

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 8.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 810 new cases.

· 7 new deaths.

· 217 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).

· 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 64 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 19 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 42 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.