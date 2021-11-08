‘Christmas with a Cause’ benefiting low income families in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Care Help of Sulphur held its ‘Christmas with a Cause’ shopping extravaganza event from 5-9pm Saturday.

Shoppers were already lined up hours before the Christmas with a Cause event began, just waiting to get their Christmas fix.

“I have my mom coming to meet me at 4:30 and I was like no...and I saw all the ladies and gentlemen and I was like oh no, I’m not going wait until 4:30. I’m going to get in line and get a buggy,” Sulphur resident Arlene Stains said.

Early birds like Stains were not only excited to shop for Christmas decorations, but also to support Care Help of Sulphur.

“It’s a good place. They’ve helped me and my son and my family. I’ve donated. They’ve donated to the community. It’s just a good thing to come out just to give back to a really good company that gives back to the local area,” Stains said.

Christmas with a Cause helps raise funds for the communities’ needs.

“We came up with the idea, let’s do 200 tickets just to see. Last year, we had about 100 people come through. And so we sold them for 10 dollars. And we’re at 167, is what we sold. Kind of shocking, but not really with our community because they really support Care Help,” store manager Miranda Touchette said. “Last year for our first time that we did Christmas with a Cause, we made about $5,000 and this year we’re hoping to double it.”

Care Help of Sulphur is a thrift store that’s proceeds fund community assistance to meet needs such as housing and food insecurity for low income families.

“So our Backpack Blessing, we have been doing it for 12 years and they are about $4 a bag. We’re at about 568-70 kids a week,” Touchette said.

Backpacks for Blessing feeds school children on the weekends, a program costing roughly $9,000 a month.

On holiday programs, Care Help spends an average of 50 to 60-thousand dollars that goes directly back to the community.

Up coming Care Help programs included boxed holiday meals with turkeys and spiraled hams, Walmart gift cards for seniors, and on December 11th, the annual Kids Give event.

