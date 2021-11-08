50/50 Thursdays
Central Library hosts creative writing contest

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Central Library is inviting teens and adults alike to enter their 2021 Fall Short Creative Writing Contest.

To sign up, you can pick up an entry form at the library on 301 W. Claude St.

Participants will be required to write a 3 to 5 page long short story inspired by the display located inside the library. The story will need to incorporate at least five objects from the scene.

Completed stories and entry forms can be dropped off in the entry box near the display.

Winning short stories will be selected in two categories:

  • Young Adults (ages 10-17)
  • Adults (18+)

Entries will be judged by library staff.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday, November 30th at 5:00 pm and winners will be contacted by Friday, December 3rd.

For more information, you can contact the Central Library at (337) 721-7116.

