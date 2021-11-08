Calcasieu officials: Some voting locations changed due to hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu officials are reminding voters that some voting locations have been relocated due to ongoing hurricane repairs.

Voters head to the poll this Saturday, Nov. 13, to vote on four constitutional amendments as well as a state senate race and local taxes.

Here is the information released by Calcasieu Parish regarding changes to voting locations:

Please note that if your voting location is not listed below, you will return to your normal location to vote.

Residents who usually vote at the Sheriff’s Substation, Bell City Branch, 7085 Highway 14 East, Bell City will be relocated to Bell City High School, 7161 Highway 14 East, Bell City (Precinct No. 261).

Residents who usually vote at the Calcasieu Parish Public Works East Maintenance Facility, 5500-B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles will be relocated to SOWELA Regional Training Center, 3749 Senator J. Bennett Johnston Avenue, Lake Charles (Precinct No. 361).

Residents who usually vote at the Frasch Park Recreation Center, 400 Picard Road, Sulphur will be relocated to Frasch Elementary School, 540 South Huntington, Sulphur (Precinct Nos. 402 and 465).

Residents who usually vote at the Ward Eight Fire Protection District No. Two Fire Station, 3395 Manchester Road, Iowa will be relocated to Ward Two Fire Protection District No. One Fire Station, 5677 Manchester Road, Iowa (Precinct Nos. 861E and 861W).

For more information on your voting location, visit www.geauxvote.com or contact the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Office at 337-437-3550.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 8 p.m.

