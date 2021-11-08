$1.3 million lottery winner announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Lottery officials have announced the winner of a $1.3 million ticket purchased in Lake Charles.

Terrell Joseph Sr. won $1,322,298 with a ticket purchased at More Four Less #15 on Ryan Street, according to lottery officials. He matched all six numbers in the Louisiana Lottery Lotto jackpot Oct. 30 drawing. The winning numbers were 11-16-18-22-32-35.

It was the first time a winning million-dollar ticket was sold at More Four Less, earning the store a 1% bonus of $13,222.98 from the lottery.

“My hand was shaking,” store owner Ashraf Ali told Louisiana Lottery. “We never got that much in commission before; it covered some of our expenses.”

Click HERE for more.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.