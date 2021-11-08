50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

$1.3 million lottery winner announced

A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.(Louisiana Lottery Corporation)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Lottery officials have announced the winner of a $1.3 million ticket purchased in Lake Charles.

Terrell Joseph Sr. won $1,322,298 with a ticket purchased at More Four Less #15 on Ryan Street, according to lottery officials. He matched all six numbers in the Louisiana Lottery Lotto jackpot Oct. 30 drawing. The winning numbers were 11-16-18-22-32-35.

It was the first time a winning million-dollar ticket was sold at More Four Less, earning the store a 1% bonus of $13,222.98 from the lottery.

“My hand was shaking,” store owner Ashraf Ali told Louisiana Lottery. “We never got that much in commission before; it covered some of our expenses.” 

Click HERE for more.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Sheriff: One dead in shooting on Post Oak Road in Sulphur
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Sportsbooks set to open at two Lake Charles casinos Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Next cold front arrives Thursday with another round of significantly cooler air!
According to NCBC Gulfport, a loud boom and flash of light may be seen Monday night as the...
Sonic boom, fireball in the sky a possibility Monday night as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 8, 2021