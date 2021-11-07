50/50 Thursdays
Welsh woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish Saturday night, police say.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on the I-10 South Frontage Road around 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, Katie Rae Mott, 36, of Welsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mott was walking in the westbound lane of travel on the frontage road when she was struck by a 2004 Ford F250, said Derek Senegal of Troop D.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and not injured, Senegal said. Impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

LSP troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near or on roadways. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes, Senegal said.

Troop D has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

