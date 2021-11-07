50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 6, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 6, 2021.

Desiree Angel Lincoln, 33: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; direct contempt of court (3 charges).

Pedro Danilo Pablo-Herrera, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Darryl Lee Palmore, 42, Lake Charles: Unlawful use of emergency 911.

Christian Drew Chesson, 51, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace (2 charges).

Ronnie James Lafleur, 31, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic.

Seth Daniel Mckay, 27: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Wayne Bilbo, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Kemon Leandre Brown, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

James Christopher Lincoln, 40, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Rodnee Carlie Peters, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; terrorizing.

Jacobi Deshawn Cain, 20, Hackberry: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; theft less than $1,000.

Reginald Odell Laws, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Candance Nicole Stevens, 22, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Brent Cole Duncan, 21, Youngsville: Illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer.

