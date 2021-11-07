50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LHSAA names 12 Southwest Louisiana players to All-Academic Volleyball Team

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday(WJHG)
By Zach Nunez
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA named 104 athletes from around the state to the 2021 All-Academic Composite Girls Volleyball Teams

12 athletes hailing from Southwest Louisiana made the team in Barbe’s Sarah David, Hamilton Christian’s Sophie Gibbs, Iota’s Ella Jabusch, Iowa’s Ella Arabie and Bently Richard, Jennings’ Jillian Fontenot, St. Louis Catholic’s Dhara Brassieur, Vinton’s Brycelyn Bujard, Ava Burke and Karmen LeMaire and Welsh’s Caroline Cormier and Clara Ledoux.

The student-athletes each maintained an un-weighted, six-semester GPA of 4.0.

2021-22 ALL-ACADEMIC GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Sarah David, Barbe

Sophie Gibbs, Hamilton Christian

Ella Jabusch, Iota

Ella Arabie, Iowa

Bently Richard, Iowa

Jillian Fontenot, Jennings

Dhara Brassieur, St. Louis Catholic

Brycelyn Bujard, Vinton

Ava Burke, Vinton

Karmen, LeMaire, Vinton

Caroline Cormier, Welsh

Clara Ledoux, Welsh

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Sheriff: One dead in shooting on Post Oak Road in Sulphur
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

LSU safety Cam Lewis forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Saturday, Nov. 6, in...
LSU rally falls short to No. 2 Alabama; Tide holds on for 20-14 win
Cowboys drop 24-14 decision to Colonels
Cowboys drop 24-14 decision to Colonels
Wednesday morning sports wrap
LHSAA names 18 Southwest Louisiana runners to All-Academic cross country teams
Touchdown Live Overtime Week 10