LHSAA names 12 Southwest Louisiana players to All-Academic Volleyball Team

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA named 104 athletes from around the state to the 2021 All-Academic Composite Girls Volleyball Teams

12 athletes hailing from Southwest Louisiana made the team in Barbe’s Sarah David, Hamilton Christian’s Sophie Gibbs, Iota’s Ella Jabusch, Iowa’s Ella Arabie and Bently Richard, Jennings’ Jillian Fontenot, St. Louis Catholic’s Dhara Brassieur, Vinton’s Brycelyn Bujard, Ava Burke and Karmen LeMaire and Welsh’s Caroline Cormier and Clara Ledoux.

The student-athletes each maintained an un-weighted, six-semester GPA of 4.0.

