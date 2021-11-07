LHSAA names 12 Southwest Louisiana players to All-Academic Volleyball Team
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA named 104 athletes from around the state to the 2021 All-Academic Composite Girls Volleyball Teams
12 athletes hailing from Southwest Louisiana made the team in Barbe’s Sarah David, Hamilton Christian’s Sophie Gibbs, Iota’s Ella Jabusch, Iowa’s Ella Arabie and Bently Richard, Jennings’ Jillian Fontenot, St. Louis Catholic’s Dhara Brassieur, Vinton’s Brycelyn Bujard, Ava Burke and Karmen LeMaire and Welsh’s Caroline Cormier and Clara Ledoux.
The student-athletes each maintained an un-weighted, six-semester GPA of 4.0.
2021-22 ALL-ACADEMIC GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Sarah David, Barbe
Sophie Gibbs, Hamilton Christian
Ella Jabusch, Iota
Ella Arabie, Iowa
Bently Richard, Iowa
Jillian Fontenot, Jennings
Dhara Brassieur, St. Louis Catholic
Brycelyn Bujard, Vinton
Ava Burke, Vinton
Karmen, LeMaire, Vinton
Caroline Cormier, Welsh
Clara Ledoux, Welsh
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.