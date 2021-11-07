FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of patchy fog Monday morning, watching a front by late week

Temperatures fall into the middle 40's into Monday morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A perfect ending to our weekend as we saw plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon with many areas reaching the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Our cold nights continue with many areas once again heading back into the lower to middle 40′s but much like last night upper 30′s won’t be out of the question. Fog could become another issue as patchy dense fog settles in with temperatures and dew points very close to another.

Our afternoon has been picture perfect with nothing but sunshine and light winds, which has been a nice change with the cloud cover finally departing the area as high pressure continues to settle in overhead. This evening is setting up to be very similar to the last several with temperatures quickly falling after sunset with clear skies and you’ll definitely want to make sure to have the coat or jacket handy with the Fall chill in the air. Like the last few nights patchy fog is expected to develop by midnight and through the morning hours as a shallow layer of warm air remains near the surface with our winds turning back out of the east and southeasterly direction. With the shallow warm layer it will help produce the potential for fog, but it won’t mean we are warmer to start with lows once again in the lower 40′s for many areas.

Sunshine will return for our Monday and the start of the new work week as high pressure continues to remain in place but will slowly be working its way eastward with time and that will bring in moisture very slowly. Afternoon highs will be warming as well with many of us reaching the middle to even a few upper 70′s through Thursday before our next cold front begins to work its way through the area by late week. Rain chances remain low through Wednesday with clouds continuing to to build as moisture increases with rain chances going up by Thursday and lingering into Friday. As of now models show most of the heavier rain staying off to the north with most areas remaining around a quarter to half inch with the current timing and speed of the front.

If you love the warmer weather make sure to enjoy the first half of the week because changes will arrive for the second half with cooler air rushing in behind the front. Highs will go from the low 70′s on Friday with most locations staying in the middle to upper 60′s on Saturday and Sunday before slowly moderating by the end of the ten day forecast. Overnight lows will see a significant change as well with us going from the lower 40′s to middle 50′s and lower 60′s by Thursday morning with clouds and moisture making a return. Good news is we see a dry start to the week with plenty of sunshine just make sure to keep the coat handy heading out the door Monday morning.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

