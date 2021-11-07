Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well, all the positive momentum of the Saints three-game winning streak vanished in four quarters of play against the Falcons.

The Falcons (4-4) delivered a win over the Saints (5-3), 27-25. Younghoe Koo nailed a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the game.

The Saints trailed 24-6 entering the fourth quarter. They recovered with three touchdowns in the quarter, but it still wasn’t enough.

The three scores, Siemian connected with Marquez Callaway for a 5-yard touchdown, an Alvin Kamara 2-yard TD run, and a Kenny Stills 8-yard touchdown reception.

Trevor Siemian, finished 25-of-41, for 249 yards, and two TD passes.

“It is a tough way to lose a game. Tip your hat to Atlanta. I thought they played better than us today. You can focus more on the result of that game. As a coach, our jobs are to focus on what caused the result. We did not do enough things well today. That always bothers you as the coach because you’re wanting to see your performance be more consistent, better, but there were too many penalties, too many long yardage situations. We put ourselves behind the eight-ball a number of times on offense in the first half. We finally put together a few drives at the end of the game. We did not do the things that winning teams do consistently in our league. We have to get that corrected. We have to do a better job coaching. That starts with me and being more consistent in some areas. Our third down numbers, now two-three weeks in a row, have been just average at best. We kind of go from there. It is what it is,” said Sean Payton.

His counterpart, Matt Ryan went 23-of-30 passing, for 343 yards, with 2 TD passes. Ryan found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run. Ryan hit Olamide Zaccheaus for both TD passes.

The Saints hit the road next Sunday to matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.