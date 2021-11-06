50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings
Sheriff: One dead in shooting on Post Oak Road in Sulphur

Latest News

Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
After being life-flighted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Garza remained on a...
GRAPHIC: Barbe High student suffers brain injury from rodeo accident