SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2021.

Christopher Tyler Geheb, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; temporary registration plates issued by dealers.

Allison Moore, 18, Kountze, TX: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; cruelty to juveniles.

Jorge Luis Saldana, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed; rented or leased motor vehicles, obtaining by false representation, etc, failure to return, defenses, penalties.

Shamberly Marie Edgerton, 42, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm (2 charges); probation detainer.

Steven Nicholas Doran, 40, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Jeremy Bryan Coburn, 41, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $5,000 but less than$25,000; direct contempt of court.

Dustie Nicole Nassar, 40, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Pamela Byrd Dupin, 49, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Matthew Joseph Bond, 26, Troup, TX: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Rocky Shane Domingue, 41, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Adam Wade Bushnell, 34, Vinton: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic.

