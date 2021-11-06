50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2021.

Christopher Tyler Geheb, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; temporary registration plates issued by dealers.

Allison Moore, 18, Kountze, TX: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; cruelty to juveniles.

Jorge Luis Saldana, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed; rented or leased motor vehicles, obtaining by false representation, etc, failure to return, defenses, penalties.

Shamberly Marie Edgerton, 42, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm (2 charges); probation detainer.

Steven Nicholas Doran, 40, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Jeremy Bryan Coburn, 41, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $5,000 but less than$25,000; direct contempt of court.

Dustie Nicole Nassar, 40, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Pamela Byrd Dupin, 49, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Matthew Joseph Bond, 26, Troup, TX: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Rocky Shane Domingue, 41, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Adam Wade Bushnell, 34, Vinton: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings
Sheriff: One dead in shooting on Post Oak Road in Sulphur

Latest News

Critters and pest creeping into homes as the weather turns cold
Critters and pest creeping into homes as the weather turns cold
Change your clocks. Check your batteries.
Remember to fall back, test smoke alarm batteries this weekend
After being life-flighted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Garza remained on a...
GRAPHIC: Barbe High student suffers brain injury from rodeo accident
Temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's for Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly overnights continue, beautiful weather as we head into the weekend