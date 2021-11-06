Remember to fall back, test smoke alarm batteries this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.

Be sure to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Many people use this opportunity to replace their home’s smoke alarm batteries.

The National Fire Protection Association provides the following information about smoke alarm batteries:

· Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

· Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the battery right away.

· When replacing a battery, follow manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions. Manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.

