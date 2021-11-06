50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash, LSP investigating

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pedestrian has been identified as 19-year-old Gunner Thornton from Lake Charles.

Through further investigation, it was learned that Thornton was walking north on LA Hwy 415 between 2:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a crash in West Baton Rouge left one person dead early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesman with LSP, the crash happened just before 4:00 a.m. Nov. 6 on Interstate 10 east of LA Hwy 415.

The crash occurred as the pedestrian was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. While in the road, the pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles, according to State Police.

Officials report the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

