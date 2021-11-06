Local Christmas tree farm's outlook for the holiday season.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some are large, some are small, some are short, and some are tall.

“I found one! I want this one. It’s too fat, it’s too tall,” said co-owner at Grant Christmas Tree Farm, Molly Anderson, as she describes what she hears as people pick out Christmas trees.

Over at Grant Christmas Tree Farm, there are trees as far as the eye can see.

“We propagate, which means we take cuttings, we root them and put those in pots, they stay in pots for two years, and then we go into the field,” she said.

But it is a labor of love, taking at least five years to grow the perfect tree for your family.

“Nothing is more joyful than to have families come and say, you know, we came when I was little, and now I’m married, and I have children, and we want to start this tradition with our kids.”

But while others in the country might be experiencing shortages with artificial trees due to the supply chain shortage, Anderson tells me they are doing just fine.

“Our trees are fine, we did take a pretty hard blow from the hurricanes last year.”

She tells 7 News, the rain has not been a damper for them.

“This has been such a wet year that has really allowed our trees to recover from the root damage that incurred from the hurricanes, so we’ve really had a great growing season.”

As we go into the season, she tells me she is feeling confident.

“We’ve already been incredibly busy,” she said. “We’ve already, we pre tag. So we’ve already sold a lot of trees, and people will come back later and pick them up.”

She says they were able to secure a load of trees from North Carolina this year.

It is something they’ve always done, but these last three years, they’ve had to fight to secure those trees.

