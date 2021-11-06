LHSAA names 18 Southwest Louisiana runners to All-Academic cross country teams

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA named 125 runners from around the state to the 2021 All-Academic Composite Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams.

18 runners hailing from Southwest Louisiana made the team in Barbe’s Carlson Black, Brady Burguiers, Phillip Forsyth and Nikolai Karpovs, DeRidder’s Hank Castilaw and Nelson Tamez, Hathaway’s Brea Baca-White and Skyler Thomas, Iowa’s Grace Smith and Jazmin Winford, Lacassine’s Elayna Gardiner, Lake Arthur’s Kali Hornsby, Leesvville’s Kalel Lopez, Rospine’s Sophia Jeffers, Alicia Kitchens and Lexa Thompson, Sam Houston’s Lucy Bellon and South Beauregard’s Ashley Graham.

The student-athletes each maintained an un-weighted, six-semester GPA of 4.0.

2021-22 ALL-ACADEMIC GILRS’ CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM

Brea Baca-White, Hathaway

Grace Smith, Iowa

Jazmin Winford, Iowa

Elayna Gardiner, Lacassine

Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur

Sophia Jeffers, Rosepine

Alicia Kitchens, Rosepine

Lexa Thompson, Rosepine

Lucy Bellon, Sam Houston

Ashley Graham, South Beauregard

2021-22 ALL-ACADEMIC BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM

Carlson Black, Barbe

Brady Burguiers, Barbe

Phillip Forsyth, Barbe

Nikolai Karpovs, Barbe

Hank Castilaw, DeRidder

Nelson Tamez, DeRidder

Skyler Thomas, Hathaway

Kalel Lopez, Leesville

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.