LHSAA names 18 Southwest Louisiana runners to All-Academic cross country teams
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA named 125 runners from around the state to the 2021 All-Academic Composite Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams.
18 runners hailing from Southwest Louisiana made the team in Barbe’s Carlson Black, Brady Burguiers, Phillip Forsyth and Nikolai Karpovs, DeRidder’s Hank Castilaw and Nelson Tamez, Hathaway’s Brea Baca-White and Skyler Thomas, Iowa’s Grace Smith and Jazmin Winford, Lacassine’s Elayna Gardiner, Lake Arthur’s Kali Hornsby, Leesvville’s Kalel Lopez, Rospine’s Sophia Jeffers, Alicia Kitchens and Lexa Thompson, Sam Houston’s Lucy Bellon and South Beauregard’s Ashley Graham.
The student-athletes each maintained an un-weighted, six-semester GPA of 4.0.
2021-22 ALL-ACADEMIC GILRS’ CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM
Brea Baca-White, Hathaway
Grace Smith, Iowa
Jazmin Winford, Iowa
Elayna Gardiner, Lacassine
Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur
Sophia Jeffers, Rosepine
Alicia Kitchens, Rosepine
Lexa Thompson, Rosepine
Lucy Bellon, Sam Houston
Ashley Graham, South Beauregard
2021-22 ALL-ACADEMIC BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM
Carlson Black, Barbe
Brady Burguiers, Barbe
Phillip Forsyth, Barbe
Nikolai Karpovs, Barbe
Hank Castilaw, DeRidder
Nelson Tamez, DeRidder
Skyler Thomas, Hathaway
Kalel Lopez, Leesville
