Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near mile marker 43 on I-10, according to the Iowa Police Department.

A Ford F-150 was traveling west at a slow speed when it was struck from behind by an 18-wheeler, IPD said.

The Ford driver, who was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office.

A passenger in the Ford was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital, and was last listed in stable serious condition, IPD said.

The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were not injured.

A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Iowa Fire Department assisted in the crash.

