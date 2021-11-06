GRAPHIC: Barbe High student suffers brain injury from rodeo accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is a matter of seconds clinging on to the back of a massive bull, and it’s an every weekend affair for bull rider Bobby Ray Garza.

“He started on the arm of the couch watching J.B. Mauney when he was about three or four,” Bobby’s mother Sharon Garza said.

But Garza is now clinging for his life after a rodeo accident.

Sharon relives the moment as she explains what she said is a parent’s worst nightmare.

“When the bull whipped around, it flew him forward,” Sharon said. “He had a helmet that hit the edge of the bull’s head where the horn meets, and then, he was knocked out from there. Then he hit the ground.”

After being life-flighted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Garza remained on a ventilator, unresponsive for several days.

“Wednesday, he actually started getting to the point where he could. If you asked him to squeeze your hand, he could squeeze it,” Bobby’s father Dale Garza said.

The extent of Bobby’s injuries are unclear, as doctors wait for the swelling on his brain to go down. From here, it’s a waiting game for his family.

“He is off of everything, the meds. He does hand motions, he can hear you,” Sharon said. “His speech is not back yet. They are working with him on his speech.”

In tears, Sharon Garza said it’s the out-pour of love from their rodeo family that has gotten them through this unimaginable time in their lives.

“We can’t even begin to say thank you for what they ‘ve done,” Sharon said.

If you would like to help the Garza family, you can donate to:

Venmo: @sharon-garza-2

PayPal: sk.g1620@gmail.com

