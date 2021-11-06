FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather sticks around into Sunday, slowly warming to start next week

Temperatures fall quickly after sunset (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another cold start to our morning with many areas in the lower 40′s with a few upper 30′s also thrown into the mix for areas to the north. We also dealt with some patchy dense fog in a few locations and that is going to be a possibility once more for Sunday as temperatures and dew points remain close to one another. There is also a warming trend in store for all of us as we head into the new week as we set the stage for yet another cold front late next week.

For this evening expect very similar conditions to the last few days with temperatures quickly falling after sunset with many areas staying in the middle 50′s by early evening. If you have any outdoor plans make sure to have a jacket or coat with you as our temperatures will fall once again with our clear skies and calm winds. As we head into Sunday morning much like what we saw this morning areas of dense fog will be possible as temperatures and dew points remain very close to one another with many areas in the lower 40′s with a few upper 30′s possible in our northern zones. Sunshine will return for Sunday afternoon once again as high pressure builds in overhead and will help to bump our afternoon temperatures into the lower 70′s with just a light breeze at times.

Our nice Fall weather and sunny afternoons continue to start the new work week as the slow warming trend continues with many areas in the middle to upper 70′s through the middle of the week. High pressure is the main weather maker for us to start the week as it will slowly begin to move eastward with time and that will increase our humidity as well and set the stage for our next cold front to bring showers and storms to the area heading into Thursday. Our biggest noticeable change will come as we go through the overnight hours with our lower 40′s turning into the middle 50′s by Wednesday morning with lower 60′s by Thursday morning. The best chance of seeing showers and storms will come as we head into Thursday morning and afternoon as the front pushes through the area, but the difference with this system is that moisture will be limited and it will be moving along.

As we head into Friday and next weekend we’ll see the cooler afternoons and mornings return with a mixture of sun and clouds but staying on the drier side. Good news with these fronts is the fact that they move along quickly and bring just a minimal amount of rain but also keep the cooler temperatures in play. For now make sure to get out and enjoy the wonderful afternoons in store but keep that coat nearby for the morning hours with lower 40′s likely through Monday morning. Have a great Saturday evening and a wonderful Sunday.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

