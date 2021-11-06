Court of Appeals stays enforcement of OSHA vaccine mandate

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following a petition for review of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Temporary Emergency Standard, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stayed enforcement of the mandate pending further action.

The Temporary Emergency Standard would require all businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed the petition questioning the legality of the mandate.

The court’s ruling can be viewed HERE.

