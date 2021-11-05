TDL: Week 10 Thursday scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Week 10 of touchdown live kicked off tonight with a four-game slate on tap with more coming tomorrow on TDL Friday.

Tonight in Class 1A there were some key games that took place to see who would claim the district crown. As a result, Grand Lake, Basile, and Hamilton Christian each now have a share of the district title with each team finishing with a 6-1 record.

The Iowa YellowJackets capped off their impressive regular season with a 47-21 win over St. Louis Catholic. They finish the regular season 9-1, 4-1 in district play.

Here are the final scores from tonight’s action.

FINAL:

Iowa 47

St. Louis Catholic 21

FINAL:

Oberlin 13

Basile 20

FINAL:

Grand Lake 30

East Beauregard 16

FINAL:

Merryville 14

Hamilton Christian 40

