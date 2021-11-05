TDL Week 10: Scores and highlights

Full scoreboard HERE .

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The regular season comes to an end tonight.

Rosepine is looking for the outright District 5-2A title in the Game of the Week. Rosepine (8-1, 4-0) has already clinched a share of the title, but if the DeQuincy Tigers (5-4, 3-1) can pull off the upset, they would force the Eagles to share the title.

A district championship guarantees a team a spot in the playoffs.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will post playoff brackets Sunday at 11 a.m. on the LHSAA Live App and at noon on the LHSAA website.

Touchdown Live begins at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m., online only.

Scroll down for a look at the rest of the district breakdowns.

DISTRICT 3-5A

Acadiana (7-2, 6-0) has already clinched a share of the district title but will win it outright with a win over Lafayette (5-4, 3-3). If Acadiana loses, Southside (6-3, 5-1) will have a chance share the title with a win over New Iberia (0-9, 0-6). Southside’s only district loss was to Acadiana, 35-10, on Oct. 1.

DISTRICT 3-4A

Leesville (7-2, 4-0) has already clinched the district title. The Wampus Cats are on a bye this week.

DISTRICT 4-4A

Rayne (5-4, 3-0) has already clinched a share of the district title but can win it outright with a win over Washington-Marion (5-3, 1-2). Should Rayne lose, Eunice (5-4, 2-1) will have a chance to share the title with a win over LaGrange (0-9, 0-3). Rayne defeated Eunice 20-14 on Oct. 8.

DISTRICT 4-3A

Lake Charles College Prep (6-3, 4-0) has already clinched a share of the district title, but can win it outright with a win over South Beauregard (1-8, 0-4). Should LCCP lose, it would share the district title with Iowa (8-1, 3-1), a 47-21 winner over St. Louis Thursday night. LCCP beat Iowa 27-26 in Week 9.

DISTRICT 5-3A

Church Point (10-0, 5-0) clinched the district title outright Thursday night with a 64-0 win over Pine Prairie (5-5, 1-4).

DISTRICT 5-2A

Rosepine (8-1, 4-0) has already clinched a share of the district title. DeQuincy (5-4, 3-1) can win a share of the title with a win over Rosepine tonight in the Game of the Week.

DISTRICT 6-2A

Lafayette Christian (7-1, 3-0) has already clinched a share of the district title but can win it outright with a win over Welsh (6-3, 2-1). Should Lafayette Christian lose, Notre Dame (7-2, 2-1) can win a share of the title with a win over Port Barre (0-9, 0-3). Lafayette Christian defeated Notre Dame 27-10 on Oct. 14.

DISTRICT 4-1A

The district ended in a three-way tie for first place. Grand Lake (9-1, 6-1), Hamilton Christian (7-2, 6-1) and Basile (6-4, 6-1) all won Thursday night to clinch a share of the district title. Basile beat Hamilton 27-26 on Sept. 24, Grand Lake beat Basile 13-6 on Sept. 30, and Hamilton beat Grand Lake 24-21 on Oct. 15.

