SWLA Center for Health Services receives grant

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Focusing on rural communities this year, one out-of-state Foundation is awarding over $300,000 to some Louisiana non-profits to help improve people’s oral health.

The SWLA Center for Health Services purpose is right on the website.

“Our mission is to provide quality, comprehensive health care to a population that is underserved with dignity and respect, said director of community affairs at SWLA center for health services, Dianna Ross. “We want people to be able to know that they have a place to come where they can be provided, you know, the same quality care that they will receive anywhere else.”

And to carry out that mission, the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services is getting help from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to the tune of $40,000.

“This is probably our second or third grant award from Delta, and it’s much appreciated,” Ross said.

They are one of eleven non-profits in Louisiana to receive funding from the foundation, according to its Vice President Kenzie Ferguson.

“We partner with organizations in our different states, specifically in Louisiana that normally federally qualified health centers or other clinics that are delivering oral health care to individuals in the community,” said Ferguson. “There’s a huge need, especially in Louisiana, there is a lack of people going to the dentist, you know, brush and floss and go to the dentist twice a year. Can’t forget to say that, but really, it’s a costly endeavor to go to the dentist.”

Ross gave some insight into how the money would be used.

“The grant means that we can purchase much-needed supplies and equipment to deliver the continuous dental service for dental that we offer here at the center.”

Ferguson says this is not the first time the foundation has helped the Lake Area non-profit.

She says they worked together in 2012 and 2014.

She did also mention that they gave the center a grant to help rebuild following Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

