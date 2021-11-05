SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2021.

Anthony Joseph Beard, 45, Morgan City: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: Possession of a firearm by a felon; first offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; broken headlamps; contempt of court.

Markeith ONeal Guillory, 27, Oberlin: Possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule I drug; probation detainer.

Dedrick Jermaine Richmond, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Kelsey Kathryn Thompson, 29, Kinder: Probation violation (2 charges).

Irving Lee Comeaux Jr., 18, Sulphur: Engaging in a fistic encounter.

Russell Shane Campbell, 39, Grant: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Bradley Neil Jensen, 41, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

Michael Lamar Gardiner, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Adam Conway Giles, 44, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Willis Malik Anderson, 23, New Iberia: Illegal carrying of weapons; contempt of court.

Adam Wayne Person, 32, Lake Charles: Owner must secure registration; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Billie Jo Wilson, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Joshua Dustin Oxendine, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Larry James Stiner, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Forrest Cecil Coker II, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

