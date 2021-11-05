Portions of Global Drive to be closed beginning Nov. 9

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - According to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Global Drive, at the intersection of Burton Shipyard Road and approximately one-half mile south, will have one lane closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The closure is due to the removal of the Easton Purity Pipeline, according to the police jury.

All road work is dependent on weather conditions, the police jury said.

The police jury said drivers should expect delays during construction and are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.